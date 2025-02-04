Ullmark will guard the road goal versus the Lightning on Tuesday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark will make his long-awaited return to the crease after missing 18 games. He suited up Monday in Nashville as the backup to Anton Forsberg for the Senators' 5-2 win over the Predators. Ullmark is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 23 appearances this season and will get a tough matchup right away against a Lightning team that has averaged 3.45 goals per game, third-best in the NHL.