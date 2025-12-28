Ullmark (personal) was granted a leave of absence Sunday from the team for personal reasons.

It's unclear how long Ullmark will be away from the Senators. He has posted a 14-8-5 record with one shutout, a 2.95 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. In Ullmark's absence, Ottawa could recall Mads Sogaard or Hunter Shepard from AHL Belleville to compete for starts with Leevi Merilainen.