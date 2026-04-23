Senators' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine in Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will guard the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday in Game 3, Graeme Nichols of The Hockey News reports.
Ullmark has allowed five goals on 78 shots over the first two games of the series. The Senators will stick with him in a critical Game 3, with the hopes that home ice will help Ottawa turn things around.
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