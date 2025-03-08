Ullmark will patrol the home crease against the Rangers on Saturday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark is coming off a 17-save effort in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago. He has a 14-11-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. The Rangers sit 13th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.