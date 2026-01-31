Ullmark will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Jackson Starr of the Senators' official site.

After taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, Ullmark will play for the first time since Dec. 27 against Toronto. He has posted a 14-8-5 record this campaign with a 2.95 GAA, an .881 save percentage and one shutout over 28 appearances. The Devils rank 28th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.