Ullmark will protect the home net against Anaheim on Saturday, per Claire Hanna of TSN.

Ullmark is coming off a 20-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal. He has a 19-9-7 record this campaign with one shutout, a 2.85 GAA and an .883 save percentage across 36 appearances. Anaheim sits 13th in the league with 3.25 goals per game this season.