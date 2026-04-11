Ullmark will guard the road crease versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Ullmark has won his last three starts, turning aside 75 of 81 shots in victories over Carolina, Tampa Bay and Florida. The 32-year-old netminder is 27-12-8 with a 2.78 GAA and an .889 save percentage across 48 contests in 2025-26. The Islanders have found the back of the net 227 times this season, 24th in the NHL.