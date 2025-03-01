Ullmark will be between the home pipes versus San Jose on Saturday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

Ullmark was strong Wednesday, stopping 35 of 38 shots in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg as he had no chance on any of the goals that beat him. The 31-year-old netminder will try to halt a four-game losing streak against the Sharks, who are averaging only 2.57 goals per game, 30th in the NHL. Ullmark is 12-11-2 with three shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 27 appearances this season.