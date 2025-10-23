default-cbs-image
Ullmark will defend the home crease against the Flyers on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Ullmark has made six starts this year, going 2-3-1 with a 3.80 GAA and .854 save percentage. He'll make a fourth consecutive start Thursday and will attempt to bounce back after going 0-1-1 over his last two outings.

