Senators' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Ullmark will defend the home crease against the Flyers on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Ullmark has made six starts this year, going 2-3-1 with a 3.80 GAA and .854 save percentage. He'll make a fourth consecutive start Thursday and will attempt to bounce back after going 0-1-1 over his last two outings.
