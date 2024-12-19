Ullmark will be between the pipes in Calgary on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Ullmark has been sensational over the last six appearances, going a perfect 6-0-0 while allowing only five goals on 178 shots (.972 save percentage). The white-hot streak has given the 31-year-old an 11-7-2 mark with a career-high three shutouts, a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage this season. Ullmark will face the Flames, who are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.63 goals per game.