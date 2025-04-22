Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ullmark will guard the road goal against Toronto on Tuesday in Game 2, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark allowed six goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1. He has surrendered four or more goals in six of his 11 postseason appearances, posting a 3-7 record with an .877 save percentage. Still, if Ullmark bounces back, the series could be tied at 1-1 going back to Ottawa.

More News