Ullmark will guard the road goal against Toronto on Tuesday in Game 2, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark allowed six goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1. He has surrendered four or more goals in six of his 11 postseason appearances, posting a 3-7 record with an .877 save percentage. Still, if Ullmark bounces back, the series could be tied at 1-1 going back to Ottawa.