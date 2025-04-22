Ullmark will guard the road goal against Toronto on Tuesday in Game 2, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ullmark allowed six goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1. He has surrendered four or more goals in six of his 11 postseason appearances, posting a 3-7 record with an .877 save percentage. Still, if Ullmark bounces back, the series could be tied at 1-1 going back to Ottawa.
More News
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Ugly start to playoff run•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Toronto•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Weathers storm for win•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: First off ice Thursday•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Solid showing vs. Montreal•
-
Senators' Linus Ullmark: Set to start Friday•