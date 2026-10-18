Ullmark stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Ullmark continues to play well, but his offense let him down in this one. He's yet to allow more than two goals in a game this season, which is giving the Senators all the chances they need to rack up wins. Ullmark is 6-1-0 with a 1.33 GAA and a .945 save percentage through seven starts. He'll likely split the next two games with Samuel Ersson, as the Senators host the Panthers on Wednesday and the Sharks on Thursday.

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