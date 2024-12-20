Ullmark stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Ullmark also had an assist on Brady Tkachuk's game-winning tally. This was Ullmark's seventh straight win, and it was just the second time in that span he's allowed multiple goals. The Swede improved to 12-7-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 22 appearances. His hot streak has come with a heavy workload due to the absence of Anton Forsberg (undisclosed), who has been unavailable for the last three games. Ullmark will likely start one of the Senators' contests this weekend, either Saturday in Vancouver or Sunday in Edmonton, but it wouldn't be surprising for Leevi Merilainen to get a game in that back-to-back set.