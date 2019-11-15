Play

Brown (upper body) was removed from injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with the Flyers.

Brown should be in the mix for a spot in the lineup versus Philadelphia now that he's been taken off IR. Prior to getting hurt, the center had registered two assists and four shots in his last four games. If Brown gets into the lineup, Mikkel Boedker or Filip Chlapik will likely be relegated to the press box.

