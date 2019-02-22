Senators' Logan Brown: Ascends to top level
Brown was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday.
Brown has yet to log any ice time for the Senators this season, but that could change with a host of high-caliber players rumored to be on their way out of Ottawa ahead of the trade deadline. In a corresponding move, the Senators also recalled Drake Batherson, while reassigning Darren Archibald and defenseman Cody Goloubef. Brown, who was drafted 11th overall in 2016, could make a tangible impact in the fantasy realm if afforded a stable role down the stretch for the rebuilding Senators.
