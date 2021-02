The Senators reassigned Brown to the taxi squad via AHL Belleville on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Brown was unable to secure a spot on the team's active roster out of training camp, as he'll get his first call-up to the NHL level this season. The 2016 first-round pick saw action in 23 NHL games last year, recording one goal and eight points over that span. Brown is still expected to spend a majority of his time between the minors and the taxi squad this campaign.