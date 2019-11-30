Senators' Logan Brown: Healthy scratch Saturday
Brown is a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Flames, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Coach D.J. Smith said he's holding Brown out since the team is playing back-to-back games, so it sounds like he's attempting to help the 21-year-old adjust to the NHL game. Brown has six points -- three on the power play -- through 12 games, and Jean-Christophe Beaudin will enter the lineup to add depth up the middle.
