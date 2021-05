Brown will be promoted to the Senators' active roster and make his season debut in Wednesday's season finale against the Maple Leafs, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Brown's played pretty well in the minors this year, notching seven points in 12 appearances with AHL Belleville. At this point it isn't clear which line the 2016 first-round pick will skate on during Wednesday's season finale.