Senators' Logan Brown: Monitored on weekly basis
Coach Pierre Dorion said Sunday that Brown is week-to-week with an upper body injury.
Brown left Saturday's game against Boston after he took a slash to the arm/wrist area and didn't return. The fact that he'll be monitored on a week-to-week basis suggests Brown could be facing a multi-game absence. For now, consider the youngster questionable for Monday's game against the Rangers.
