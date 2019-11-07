Coach D.J. Smith is hopeful that Brown (upper body) will be ready to return to practice at some point within "the next week or so," Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Brown will almost certainly miss Ottawa's next three games, but could be ready to rejoin the lineup shortly thereafter. Once he's deemed fit to play, the 25-year-old winger, who's racked up 12 points in 14 games this campaign, will return to a top-six role and a spot on one of Ottawa's power-play units.