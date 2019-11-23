Brown scored the game-winning goal on the power-play while adding two shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Brown snuck in from the left point and wired a shot off the post and in, registering his first goal in 15 NHL games. The 2016 first-round pick has had an injury-riddled 2019-20 season, but more plays like the one he delivered Friday could help the 6-foot-6, 21-year-old secure a regular bottom-six role.