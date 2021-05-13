Brown picked up two PIMs in his season debut at the NHL level, and will close out 2021 with AHL Belleville.

With the Senators out of games, Brown's return to the AHL makes sense. At 23 years old, Brown needs as much ice time as possible, and playing in the final five games of Belleville's season will help him get ready for the 2021-22 season. The Senators clearly still think Brown will be part of their long-term plans, so dynasty owners should keep him around if he's stayed on their rosters to this point.