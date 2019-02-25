Senators' Logan Brown: Returns to minors
Brown is one of four players sent down to AHL Belleville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
With Belleville a point out of a playoff spot, the Senators likely made the move to allow Brown to play in the Calder Cup playoffs, as he would be ineligible if left on the NHL roster past Monday. Brown would likely be called up if Belleville is eliminated.
