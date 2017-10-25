Brown was returned to OHL Windsor on Wednesday.

Brown logged four games -- watching another five -- before the club pulled the trigger on sending him back to juniors. In his limited NHL action, the center snagged an assist -- his first career point -- along with four shots on goal and one blocked shot. The 19-year-old is averaging over a point per game with the Spitfires and should be able to continue that production level this year as well.

