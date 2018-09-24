Senators' Logan Brown: Sent down to AHL
Brown was demoted to AHL Belleville on Sunday, TSN reports.
Brown appears to have lost out on the fourth-line center role to fellow youngster Filip Chlapik. Bringing in Chris Tierney as part of the Erik Karlsson deal may have bolstered the Senators' depth down the middle, but it likely bounced Brown from a spot on the Opening Night roster.
