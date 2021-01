According to CapFriendly, the Senators have loaned Brown to AHL Belleville.

Brown was battling for a spot in the Senators' top six during training camp, but ultimately lost out to Joshua Norris, who is expected to start the season on Ottawa's top line. Brown racked up 28 points in 25 AHL appearances last season, so he clearly has talent, but he may need a change of scenery to make a notable impact at the NHL level in 2020-21.