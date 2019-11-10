Senators' Logan Brown: Spotted in non-contact garb
Brown (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of TSN reports.
Brown still needs to be cleared for contact, but he's nearing a return to action. Monday's tilt against the Hurricanes seems a bit ambitious, but a return Wednesday in New Jersey can't be ruled out.
