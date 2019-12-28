Play

The Senators reassigned Brown to AHL Belleville on Saturday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Brown suited up in the last 11 games for the Senators, recording two assists and 11 shots on net while averaging 10:16 of ice time per contest. The 21-year-old will have more opportunities in the minors, as he should slot into the top six with power-play responsibilities.

