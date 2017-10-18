Play

Brown has watched the past five games from the press box.

The American center remains on the Senators' active roster, but it's clear that he's a depth player at this juncture. While he did lace his skates for the Oct. 5 season opener, Brown only garnered 10:18 of ice time in that shootout loss to the Capitals. It's safe to disregard him in any fantasy format.

