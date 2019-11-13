Brown (upper body) won't play Wednesday against the Devils, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.

Brown was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, so he's definitely closing in on a return to the lineup, but he'll have to wait for Friday's matchup with Philadelphia for his next opportunity to do so. The 6-foot-6 American will likely slot into a bottom-six role and a spot on one of Ottawa's power-play units once he's given the green light.