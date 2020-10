Shaw signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Senators on Friday.

Ottawa will be Shaw's fifth NHL team since the 2015-16 season. He played 35 games with the Jets last year and marked three goals, two assists and 24 hits while averaging just 6:49 of ice time per contest. The 28-year-old will have an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the big club at the start of next season.