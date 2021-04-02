site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Senators' Logan Shaw: Rises to taxi squad
RotoWire Staff
Shaw was added to the Senators' taxi squad Friday.
Shaw has yet to crack Ottawa's lineup this season, but he's picked up nine points in 15 AHL appearances.
