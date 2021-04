Shaw was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Shaw and Cody Goloubef were sent to the AHL affiliate while Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese were called up in a flurry of Monday moves by the Senators. The 28-year-old winger appeared in at least 35 NHL games in four of the previous five seasons, but he's yet to take the ice at the top level this season.