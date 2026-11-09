Bourque scored three goals in QMJHL Drummondville's 8-4 win over Baie-Comeau on Sunday.

Bourque has been steady all season, but he's starting to find his scoring touch. He has five goals over three games in November after ending October on an eight-game goal drought. The 18-year-old forward is up to 14 points over 13 outings this season, a touch better than where he was at last year with 49 points in 54 regular-season contests. The Senators prospect should continue to grow his offense in the junior ranks this year.