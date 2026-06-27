Senators' Louis-Felix Bourque: Nabbed by Sens in Round 3

Bourque was the 91st overall pick by Ottawa in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Bourque recently completed his rookie season with Drummondville in the QMJHL, finishing with 24 goals, 49 points, and a plus-16 rating in 54 games. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Bourque has ideal size, and as a mid-July birthday, he's also one of the youngest first-year eligible players in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Stoneham, Quebec native is a candidate to see heavily increased production in his second season with the Voltigeurs.