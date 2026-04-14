Senators' Lucas Beckman: Earns shutout in playoff win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beckman earned a 12-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 4-0 win over Quebec in Game 3 on Monday.
Beckman saw little work in this road game, helping the Sagueneens establish a 3-0 lead over the Remparts in their second-round series. Beckman is a perfect 7-0 this postseason, adding a 0.86 GAA and a .957 save percentage. Chicoutimi is poised for a deep run this spring, and Beckman has proven himself a reliable goalie behind a strong defense.
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