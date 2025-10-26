Beckman posted a 37-save shutout in QMJHL Baie-Comeau's 3-0 win over Rimouski on Saturday.

Beckman earned his first shutout of the season and the eighth of his junior career. The 18-year-old has been stuck in a tough position, as Baie-Comeau has been one of the worst teams in the Q this year, winning just two of 14 games. He's been in net for both of those victories and has a 2.91 GAA and a .916 save percentage while facing nearly 35 shots per game. Beckman is a Senators prospect, having been selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.