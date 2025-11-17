Beckman posted a 34-save shutout in QMJHL Baie-Comeau's 1-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda on Sunday.

This was Beckman's second shutout of the year and the ninth of his junior career. He's earned half of his wins this season via shutout, as he's gone 4-12-3 in 21 appearances with a 2.99 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Baie-Comeau has had a rough season, but the Senators prospect is doing his best to keep their games close despite the poor results.