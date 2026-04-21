Senators' Lucas Beckman: Pens ELC with Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beckman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Tuesday.
Beckman was selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (97th overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old netminder is currently playing in the postseason with QMJHL Chicoutimi -- he's undefeated in eight playoff games while posting a dazzling 0.75 GAA and .962 save percentage. The Senators didn't make it official in their announcement, but Beckman's entry-level deal will presumably begin during the 2026-27 campaign.
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