Beckman recorded a 19-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 1-0 overtime win over Quebec on Friday.

Beckman is up to six shutouts this season and improved to 16-15-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 37 appearances. He's earned four of his shutouts in 14 outings with Chicoutimi after a midseason trade from Baie-Comeau. The Senators prospect is years away from being an NHL candidate, but he has looked good behind a strong team lately.