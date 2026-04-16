Senators' Lucas Beckman: Second straight shutout in QMJHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beckman recorded a 20-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 5-0 win over Quebec in Game 4 on Wednesday.
Beckman picked up his second straight shutout to help the Sagueneens sweep the Remparts. He's now 8-0 in the playoffs with a superb 0.75 GAA and a .962 save percentage. He'll have some time to rest up before the semifinal round, as there's still one series to be decided in the QMJHL's quarterfinals.
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