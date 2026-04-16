Beckman recorded a 20-save shutout in QMJHL Chicoutimi's 5-0 win over Quebec in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Beckman picked up his second straight shutout to help the Sagueneens sweep the Remparts. He's now 8-0 in the playoffs with a superb 0.75 GAA and a .962 save percentage. He'll have some time to rest up before the semifinal round, as there's still one series to be decided in the QMJHL's quarterfinals.