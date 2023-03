Sogaard made 25 saves in a 5-4 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 blocker has started five of the Sens' last six games. He's 1-4-0 in that span, and his teammates have managed just 13 goals in those five games. Sogaard has allowed 25 goals in the same span. Cam Talbot (lower body) is still a couple weeks away and Anton Forsberg (knee) is done for the season, so Sogaard is the Sens' top netminder. You should avoid him with so many goals getting past him.