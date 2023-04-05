Sogaard (illness) returned to practice Wednesday and should be available against the Panthers on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The team hasn't named a starter for Thursday's tilt but Sogaard should at least be in contention. With just four games remaining, the 22-year-old Dane probably shouldn't expect to see a ton of starts and could end the year having posted a 7-6-2 record and 3.24 GAA in 16 appearances. With Cam Talbot headed for free agency, Sogaard could be in competition for the starting job heading into the 2023-24 campaign.