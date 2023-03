Sogaard made 33 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

All the scoring came in the first period, and while Sogaard was sharp over the final 40 minutes, Linus Ullmark was just a little bit better on the night. Sogaard had given up at least four goals in six straight starts, so this was a strong bounce-back performance, but he still sports a 3.38 GAA and .8878 save percentage through 13 appearances this season.