Sogaard stopped 16 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Dominik Kubalik beat him just inside the far post early in the first period to give Detroit a 1-0 lead, but the game was all Ottawa after that. Sogaard has won three straight starts and has yet to take a regulation loss since his promotion, going 4-0-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .922 save percentage. Cam Talbot has also been solid since his return, but Sogaard is playing well enough to stay in a timeshare with his veteran crease-mate rather than fading into a pure backup role.