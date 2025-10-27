Sogaard is being re-evaluated for an undisclosed injury suffered against AHL Toronto on Sunday, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Sogaard was involved in a collision in the net after playing just 3:45 of ice time in Sunday's contest. With Hunter Shepard recalled to Ottawa, the organization's goalie depth could be limited if Sogaard is forced to miss significant time. Still, for fantasy managers, the netminder's absence shouldn't be a big factor, as he is unlikely to see much in the way of NHL starts even once healthy.