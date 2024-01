Sogaard will patrol the blue paint at home against Colorado on Tuesday, Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet reports.

Sogaard will make his first NHL start of the season, having played exclusively in the minors this year. With AHL Belleville, the 23-year-old Dane is sporting an 8-5-2 record to go with a 2.48 GAA. With Anton Forsberg (groin) out long term, Sogaard figures to serve primarily as the No, 2 option behind Joonas Korpisalo.