Sogaard stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Sogaard made his first start of the season Sunday and looked surprisingly competent, as he was less than five minutes away from posting a shutout until Rasmus Andersson scored with a wrister late in the third period. The 25-year-old isn't expected to see regular playing time any time soon, and now that Linus Ullmark, who operated as the backup Sunday, is back with the team, Sogaard should return to AHL Belleville. This means Ullmark should return to the No. 1 role with James Reimer as his backup.