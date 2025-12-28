Sogaard posted a 31-save shutout in AHL Belleville's 7-0 win over Utica on Sunday.

Sogaard had a fantastic performance, but he also received plenty of support from his offense. This was his first shutout of the campaign and the third of his AHL career. For the season, the netminder is at a 2-6-3 record with a 3.47 GAA and an .885 save percentage. Sogaard could be in line for a call-up to the Senators while Linus Ullmark (personal) is on a leave from the team, though veteran AHL netminder Hunter Shepard has been a little better for Belleville this season and is also on a two-way deal.