Sogaard will guard the visiting crease in Montreal on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Sogaard is coming off a 30-save effort in a 7-2 win over St. Louis on Sunday. The netminder is 2-0-1 this season, stopping 95 of 104 shots. Sogaard will take on the Canadiens, who are tied for 27th in NHL scoring, with 161 goals.